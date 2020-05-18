Blundering IEBC removes error-riddled 2017 election results from its website

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday removed the 2017 election results from their website after errors were noticed in the data.

On Saturday, IEBC uploaded the election results data on their website for Kenyans to freely access and notified Kenyans via Twitter.

However, they removed the data hours later after a few errors were spotted on the results.

“The commission has recalled the 2017 General Election data that was uploaded on the IEBC website after a few typographic errors occasioned by massive data were noted. The corrected document will be re-uploaded and shared in due course. Inconvenience caused is highly regrettable,” IEBC said.

GLARING MISTAKES

The commission, in a press release signed by Chairman Wafula Chebukati announcing publication of the report on Saturday, stated that the number of voters rose to 19,611,423 in 2017 from 14,388,781 in 2013.

IEBC however came under fire for a few glaring mistakes including wrongful listing of Members of Parliament for various constituencies as well as the political parties some of them vied on.

Some of the erroneous data showed that the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo had lost in the 2017 elections.

In Kibra, the wrong IEBC data showed that Judah Martin had won the Kibra seat with 66,914 votes while the late Ken Okoth only had 5,996 votes.

The data also showed that in Suba North Noah Onyango won with 27,208 votes against Odhiambo’s 65 votes.

The report also indicated that Ms Odhiambo ran on an Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket instead of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Kabondo Kasipul MP was listed as Silvance Osele instead of Dr Eve Obara while Dagoretti South MP was listed as Dennis Waweru instead of John Kiarie.