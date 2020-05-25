Bishop Margaret Wanjiru out of ICU

Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chairman Ezekiel Mutua revealed on Sunday.

The Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM) bishop was hospitalised on Thursday and put in the ICU at a Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of ICU. Still hospitalised but doing quite well now. She’s able to talk and has called a number of people to express her gratitude. We give God the glory and wish her quick and full recovery,” said Dr Mutua.

GOOD NEWS: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is out of ICU. Still hospitalized but doing quite well now. She’s able to talk and has called a number of people to express her gratitude. We give God the glory and wish her quick and full recovery — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) May 23, 2020

Bishop Wanjiru reportedly hosted people in her house for an overnight prayer meeting after which one of the attendants tested positive.

According to NTV, all the contacts were traced and quarantined.

Later, seven others, including the former Starehe MP, also tested positive.