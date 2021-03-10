Beyonce celebrates ‘rule breaker’ Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo during an interview with the Nation at her family home in Langata on September 3, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Instagram sensation Elsa Majimbo just reminded everyone why she is a star after she made it to the A-list in American singer Beyoncé’s list of women who inspire her.

The internet sensation was among 12 other powerful women mentioned by the Single Ladies hitmaker on the website Beyoncé.com as being women rule breakers.

This was as part of celebrating women’s history month.

“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations, and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women’s Day,” said Beyoncé.

The Kenyan comic took to Instagram and Twitter to convey her elation, putting up a screenshot of the webpage with herself amongst a revered female ensemble that included Meghan Markle.

“How I sleep knowing I’m Beyonce’s and Rihanna’s favourite,” she shared.

How I sleep at night knowing I’m Beyoncé and Rihanna’s fave pic.twitter.com/TzB3ISKSBL — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) March 8, 2021

The other 11 women mentioned in Beyonce’s list are Janet Mock, Bozoma Saint John, Laverne Cox, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J. Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Jane Fonda.

Her latest accolade comes barely two weeks after the top celebrity gifted her with the sportswear franchise – Ivy Park.

This was the third time a Kenyan had been credited on Beyonce’s website, after Kenyan photographer Mutua Matheka had a photo of his grace on the website late last year, and of course Lupita Nyong’o.

Majimbo has been on quite a roll in the last few months, imparting an almost close-knit relationship with Rihanna, who went an extra mile to send a personal handwritten letter.

Last month, she announced she had collaborated with an Italian top fashion company on a ‘special project’.

Her rise to fame is notable because she has not been welcomed graciously into Kenya’s social scene and has been the subject of constant attack by Kenyans on social media.