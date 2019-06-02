KOT go back in time with ‘before and after Neno Challenge’





Cheeky Kenyans have launched yet another online challenge after Neno Evangelism’s Pastor James Ng’ang’a hit out at bishops in church who he claims disrespected his family.

Ng’ang’a’s viral video of him calling out the bishops, whom he said joined the church looking malnourished and have now been polished up, has birthed the before and after neno challenge.

The pastor described how some of the bishops’ wives joined the church without decent clothes and hairstyles.

Kenyans online have now gone back to their archives for photos of themselves in ill-fitting clothes and rugged hair for the before and after Neno Challenge.

In the challenge, users are juxtaposing their current and tbt photos.

Before and after joining NENO😂😂😂😂 Lubish pic.twitter.com/dhg5IJP153 — Propesa (@Propesaa) May 31, 2019

Before and after joining Neno. 😂😂😂😂 lubbish! Na matuta hapa! pic.twitter.com/PVqJkbxQuL — 🇰🇪Iron Lady,(Mama Janelle)🇰🇪 (@2njerii) May 31, 2019