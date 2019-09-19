Be ‘very careful’ with Uhuru, Babu Owino warns Raila

Embakasi East lawmaker Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino, has warned opposition leader Raila Odinga to tread very carefully in his dealings with President Uhuru Kenyatta, lest he gets shortchanged again.

The first-time legislator made his feelings known on his official Facebook page on Wednesday evening, shortly after President Kenyatta unveiled McDonald Mariga as Jubilee Party candidate in the Kibra by-election.

DUPED

The controversial politician also vowed that Jubilee would not win the mini-poll, which has been occasioned by the death of former MP Ken Okoth in late July.

“Baba (Raila) Odinga must be very careful with this thing called Handshake,” wrote Owino.

“No fruits so far. We cannot be duped twice. President Uhuru must be genuine with the handshake. Baba must be very careful and if the ‘marriage’ is void because one party is incompetent for being in a subsisting marriage or voidable because it is consummated then we must be out very fast,” he further said.

HANDSHAKE

President Kenyatta and Odinga have been involved in a political deal for the past 18-months, which was formalised by the famous ‘handshake’ of March 9, 2018 that ended political hostilities between the two leaders.

The finer details of this deal remain scanty even as it has enabled Odinga to appear in public events both in and outside the country in an unofficial capacity as a government representative.

But President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and Odinga’s ODM are now headed for an inevitable face-off in Kibra constituency where both parties have fielded candidates in the forthcoming by-election.

Former Kenyan international Mariga will fly the Jubilee flag while the late Okoth’s brother, Bernard Otieno Okoth, will run on an ODM ticket.