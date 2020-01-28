Banners calling out the judiciary ‘appear’ along major roads in Nairobi – PHOTOS

Nairobians on Wednesday woke up to banners mounted by anonymous person(s) on major roads leading to Central Business District calling out the judiciary for its selective rulings.

The message in all the banners question why the Kenya’s criminal justice system favours the rich at the expense of the poor.

The banners appeared on major footbridges just hours after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was released on a cash bail of Sh10 million in a case where he is accused of shooting Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve.

In a quite unusual bail ruling, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi directed that the Sh10 million be paid in four installments of Sh2.5 million for the next four months.

As part of the bail terms set, the Magistrate further said the cash bail will be used towards the victim’s medication with the amount that remains unused serving as bail.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged the Judiciary to deliver convictions in graft cases to prove that the country is headed in the right direction in the war against the vice.

The president said that no administration in the history of the country has prosecuted cases the way he has done.

A week before, the president said he will not side with evildoers and criticized the Judiciary for failing to convict drug peddlers and those facing corruption charges.