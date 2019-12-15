Bahati roasted online for supporting King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’

Kenyan gospel artiste, Bahati, found himself on the receiving end of trolls for supporting King Kaka’s latest release Wajinga Nyinyi.

The gospel artiste commented that King Kaka was a voice sent by God and urged his followers to vote wisely.

But his post has met a hostile reception from netizens who have reminded Bahati how he supported the Jubilee Party during the 2017 General Elections.

On one occasion the artiste made headlines for performing to Jubilee’s top brass that included President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachael at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

On that ocassion, Bahati infamously shocked the country by sitting on the president’s seat.

Here are some of the reactions that Bahati’s post got online:

No, @BahatiKenya – You’re the same clown who headlined a Jubilee Party campaign rally and even sat in the President’s chair to crown your sycophancy. Kama kuna mjinga kuliko wajinga wote ni wewe na Ben Githae. We aren’t in your Champions League of Wajinga, bro. Sit down. https://t.co/AI92hYNtDo — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) December 14, 2019

Don’t be a clown, remember this?? pic.twitter.com/AXT0FK4cJT — Eunice Vetu (@eunicevetu) December 14, 2019

Sit down @bahatikenya. Didn’t you campaign for jubilee? It’s ignorant people like you who killed Jesus Christ & the Socrates. Repent & give out the money you received from then for charity. Otherwise your name tops in the #WajingaNyinyi list. — Ronnie (@mortal254) December 14, 2019

Oneni haka kengine. Si huyu ndio alikua forefront kucampaign for jubilee. Hadi akaamsha uhunye kwa kiti pic.twitter.com/X7v2PLnbJd — Eric Mose🇰🇪 (@ItsMose) December 14, 2019

I wonder what you were doing here pic.twitter.com/vtzi0B5QtB — Vincent 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@VinceChepkwony) December 14, 2019

In Wajinga Nyinyi King Kaka doesn’t mince words in a bare-knuckled take down of Kenya’s tattered social fabric which has been permeated with corruption at all levels.

Most Kenyans agree with what the rapper addressed including the state of the economy, healthcare and poor living conditions of many Kenyans.

King Kaka also took a swipe at controversial pastors, politicians and other personalities who are involved in corruption