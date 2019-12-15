Join our WhatsApp Channel
Bahati roasted online for supporting King Kaka’s ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’

By Keshi Ndirangu December 15th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyan gospel artiste, Bahati, found himself on the receiving end of trolls for supporting King Kaka’s latest release Wajinga Nyinyi.

The gospel artiste commented that King Kaka was a voice sent by God and urged his followers to vote wisely.

But his post has met a hostile reception from netizens who have reminded Bahati how he supported the Jubilee Party during the 2017 General Elections.

On one occasion the artiste made headlines for performing to Jubilee’s top brass that included President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachael at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

On that ocassion, Bahati infamously shocked the country by sitting on the president’s seat.

Here are some of the reactions that Bahati’s post got online:

In Wajinga Nyinyi King Kaka doesn’t mince words in a bare-knuckled take down of Kenya’s tattered social fabric which has been permeated with corruption at all levels.

Most Kenyans agree with what the rapper addressed including the state of the economy, healthcare and poor living conditions of many Kenyans.

King Kaka also took a swipe at controversial pastors, politicians and other personalities who are involved in corruption

