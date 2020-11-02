Baha emotionally remembers late mother Wanade on her birthday

Share this via PWA

LEFT: Actor Baha, real name Kamau Mbaya, and his brother Mungai Mbaya. RIGHT: Wanade, real name Beth Nyambura Mbaya. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Actor Baha, real name Kamau Mbaya, emotionally celebrated his late mother on social media on her birthday.

Popularly known for his Machachari role on citizen tv, Baha lost his mother Wanade, real name Beth Nyambura Mbaya, to cancer back in 2013 when he was still young.

Nyambura acted on Citizen TV series Mother in Law and Baha recognised the work she did in raising two boys back then.

“Today’s your Birthday Momma🏾♥️🖤 I Celebrate you on this Day coz I now understand how hard it was raising two fine young men Love you Forever Mummy❣️,”

His brother Mungai Mbaya took to the comment section and wrote,” Love You Mum️️️.”

Baha’s fans also took time to wish his late mother a happy birthday.

_wa.nge.shi commented, “ happy birthday to her.”

Youngafrikanna wrote, “Happy birthday to her. You dey ok️.”

“Happy birthday to her️️,” posted jepchirchirbetty009.

“Happy birthday day to her,” said Chrissylish.