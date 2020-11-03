Baby Shark becomes most watched YouTube video ever





Baby Shark, the catchy children’s song recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has become the most viewed video ever on YouTube.

The wildly infectious and repetitive song became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion views, overtaking previous record holder Despacito, the 2017 single by Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The 76-second Baby Shark song was originally uploaded on YouTube on June 17, 2016 but it is thought that the song originated in US summer camps in the 1970s.

The catchy song’s YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

The song became so popular that the Washington Nationals baseball team made it their anthem and after winning the World Series in 2019, White House was forced to play the song during the celebrations.

A new version of the song was released this year with a Coronavirus theme to teach children to wash their hands more during this pandemic period.

