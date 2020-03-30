Baby mama dumps top radio presenter’s ‘neglected’ baby in Kasarani

A top radio presenter on Monday morning became the talk of the town after he was linked to alleged child neglect.

This is after a woman dumped a baby said to be his at Kasarani estate with a note that stated that the child wanted to be taken to his father, Nicholas Cheruiyot aka King Kafu, a radio presenter at Ghetto Radio 89.5.

“…..my dad is Nicholas Cheruiyot, Ghetto Radio presenter, please take me to him,” the note read in part.

Nairobi News has established that the presenter, King Kafu, had already picked the baby from the Kasarani Police Station as soon as he was contacted over the matter.

The mother of the child was untraceable on Monday as the police launched a manhunt for her over the baby abandonment drama.

The radio presenter and his wife Eunice Waithera welcomed a baby girl in December 2018 but it remains unclear if she’s the mother of the baby who was left at Kasarani police station.

Kafu once confessed that before joining the media, he was a robber in Eastlands but was saved from a life of crime by well-wishers who gave him a new lease on life, including ex-Ghetto Radio presenter Robert Ocholla aka Rowbow.

The morning presenter once also worked as a carpenter and was making coffins at Nairobi City Mortuary before the tide turned and saw him join the radio station he has worked for for more than a decade.