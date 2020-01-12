Babu, Passaris mud-slinging contest escalates on social media

Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino spent the better part of Saturday exchanging words on social media.

The genesis of their tiff was Owino’s threat to ‘shave’ Kandara MP Alice Wahome for allegedly disrespecting ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans on social media took issue with Owino’s threats with Passaris saying it amounted to defilement.

But then the Embakasi MP responded by claiming Passaris has not helped Nairobi women in any way and she is going to fall out of politics because of it.

“You must work for those women Passaris otherwise as it stands you are on your way home coz you have done nothing to Nairobi women,” Babu Owino wrote.

Not to be outdone in the mud-slinging contest, Passaris told Owino that she had a life before politics and that she will still have a life after politics.

She further said that her fate in 2022 will be decided by God.

“Let God steer my voters in 17 constituencies to decide in 2022 according to the Lord’s plan and purpose in my life. As for going home. I fear not. East, west Homes best,” Passaris said.