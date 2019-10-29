Babu Owino surprises KCPE candidates with success cards bearing his photo

Class eight pupils in Embakasi East constituency were treated to a surprise by their area MP, Babu Owino, as they began their KCPE examinations on Monday.

The MP distributed success cards bearing his portrait to the candidates.

The cards capture Babu Owino in a black hoodie at what looks like his office.

“Hon Babu Owino wishes you the best success in your exams 2019,” reads the message on the front covers of the success cards.

View this post on Instagram I wish you success my children A post shared by Hon.Babu Owino (@he.babuowino) on Oct 28, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

The first-time legislator appears to have caught the success card fever usually exhibited by a number of politicians during the national exams period.

For instance, last year Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also distributed success cards to KCPE candidates in the city with the success card bearing his photo.

An MCA in Kisii County however left people in shock after sending a condolence card to the candidates in his area.

Gekonge Mirieri Ichuni ward MCA sent the condolence card to candidates at Bogeche Primary School.

“We are deeply sorry for the loss. Please accept our heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Our thoughts are with your family during this difficult times,” the card read.