Babu Owino shares his softer side, leaves fans swooning

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with supporters outside the Supreme Court on June 8, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has often been described as a man with a penchant for courting trouble, but a recent post on his Instagram page has painted him to his fans in a different light.

Babu shared a never-seen-before picture while adorably holding his two cute daughters which has painted him as a doting father away from the abrasive side many Kenyans know him for especially in the political arena.

Fans were left swooning over the photo of the legislator and his two beautiful daughters who adorably posed.

Kenyans online were amazed at this mellow side of the fiery and outspoken politician who has always managed to keep his family away from the limelight.

“Fatherhood is the best thing that can happen to a man. A life changing phase in a man’s span. It affirms fruitfulness and selflessness CONGRATULATIONS MHESHIMIWA,” said blakaende.

“Girls are the best! They are so cute congrats,” wrote anurozaf.

“Oohhh wow they look soo sweet,” commented nesh.

“Cute babies honourable Congrats,” stated antonineakiny.

“Ooooh babu Owino has a softer side,” replied daisytherealdeal.

“They are so beautiful looking like dad. Congratulations,” said faithakinyi.

Babu Owino is married to his long term girlfriend Fridah Owino, who he met at the University of Nairobi seven years ago.

They were both then first year students, he was pursuing a degree in Actuarial Science as she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

After three years of dating, he finally made their relationship official in a small ceremony that included family members and close friends.