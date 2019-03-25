Babu Owino knelt before the ‘Mightiest Prophet’ and this is what netizens said

Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino, kneels before the self-styled Prophet David Owuor during a gospel rally at Central Park in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino, kneels before the self-styled Prophet David Owuor during a gospel rally at Central Park in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY





Member of Parliament for Embakasi East, Babu Owino, has become the subject of endless trolls on social media after posting pictures of himself kneeling before the controversial self-styled Prophet David Owuor.

Owino shared photos of himself when he joined hundreds of Prophet Owuor’s followers who attended a gospel rally on Sunday at Central Park in Nairobi’s CBD.

Owino’s post soon went viral, eliciting varied reactions from the online community. Here are some of the comments:

“Mighty Prophet of God’! Jesus humbled himself to the point of entering the town of Jericho on a donkey! He even never called himself mighty. Prophet Owuor comes in sleek machines and highly guarded!”, Manono J Ombasa said.

ONLINE REACTION

“Take care you might end up giving out your own property in the name of prayers, or give out all the entire parliament to the church.. Hustle is real,” Vincent Nyagaka commented.

“You are a good leader but you are taking a wrong turn Babu, if you want favour from The Almighty God just go down your knees and talk to God by yourself and in honesty. He is so faithful atakujibu. Stop seeking solace from God through these so-called men of god,” Robbert Omusi said.

“Sasa anza kuvaa hizo gunia ndio tuamini,” Carol Atieno Oking wrote.

“No wonder you’re too hard to be advised… A prophet Owuor follower,” Wisley Omario commented.