Babu Owino: I have so far paid Sh5million for DJ Evolve’s hospital bills

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has broken his silence on the current status of Mr Felix Odhiambo aka DJ Evolve, whom he is accused of having shot a few weeks ago.

Through his lawyer Mr Duncan Okatch of Okatch and Partners Advocates, the MP revealed that he has so far paid Sh5 million for the DJ’s hospital bills.

“Our client has up to date paid a total of Sh5 million which principally is channeled towards the treatment of the victim,” a letter written by the law firm reads in part.

The letter further states that the lawmaker has been paying the money directly to the courts as per the orders that were issued before he was released over the DJ’s shooting.

“The court order indicated these monies were to be paid directly to the Honourable Courts which would then facilitate release the funds, on a monthly basis, to Nairobi Hospital where the victim is hospitalized. This essentially means our client has no control of the funds once he has deposited the same in court,” the MP’s lawyer said in the letter.

Owino – real Paul Ongili – is facing charges of attempted murder of the DJ at a popular night club in Nairobi where the shooting occurred.

In a ruling delivered on January 27, 2020, Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the money will be used to settle the victim’s hospital bills.

The magistrate ordered that the amount be paid to the court in four instalments and that it would be used to clear all the DJ’s hospital bills at the best medical facilities until he recovers fully.

The judge also directed the facility to make the claims through the court.