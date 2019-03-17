Babu Owino pledges to cover slain former student leader’s funeral expenses





Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has pledged to cover all funeral expenses of slain former University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader Samuel ‘OCS’ Ragira.

The MP visited the Ragira’s family on Saturday and condemned the killing of Ragira in cold-blood. Mr Owino also pledged to help his widow to start a business to enable her raise their daughter, Talia.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the brutal murder of my friend and comrade Samuel Ragira at the hands of thugs on Thursday evening. I condemn this senseless killing in the strongest of terms possible and I call upon the Kenya Police Service to assure comrades of their security against these criminal elements invading their learning space,” said Owino.

INVESTIGATIONS

In a post on social media, the MP also said that he has since gone to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters on Kiambu Road to follow up on the investigations.

“I met with senior DCI officials who assured me that they are on top of things and will soon bring those responsible to book. I assure all comrades that I will not tire until Ragira’s killers answer for their actions,” he said.

The Ragira is reported to have met his death on Thursday night when he confronted his assailants who shot him dead at Klabu 36 market located opposite Nairobi Primary School in the city’s CBD.