Babu Owino clashes with presenter Anne Kiguta on live TV

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was on Sunday night engaged in a heated exchange with K24 presenter Anne Kiguta in a live TV interview.

Babu – real name Paul Ongili – was a guest during the K24 prime time political talk show Punchline.

SHOOTING

The interview saw the lawmaker discuss various issues including recent evictions in Ruai and his online classes for the form four candidates.

The conversation went south the moment the presenter asked about the shooting incident that involved Babu and Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve.

The interview escalated after K24 replayed CCTV footage which captured Babu shooting the DJ in the neck at B-Club, Nairobi in January.

CHARGED

Kiguta then asked the MP whether he should still be in office after being charged.

This what clearly infuriated Babu, who declined to answer all questions touching on DJ Evolve, saying the matter is in court and amounted to sub judice.

“What I would like to tell you is that it’s a matter before the court of law and its sub judice. Number two, you have no moral yardstick to measure morality,” Babu said.