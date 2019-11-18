Babu Owino claims unknown assassins have made an attempt on his life

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino on Sunday recorded a statement about what he claims is an attempt to assassinate him.

The MP recorded the statement at Parliament Police station.

Speaking to Nairobi News the MP said a saloon vehicle with four unknown occupants has been trailing him for the past few months.

“In recent weeks, this vitriol has been getting increasingly worse and over the last few days, I can report that I am a targeted man. I have been consistently followed during the day and at night by a saloon vehicle that I now know with four occupants. Yesterday, these men made an attempt on my life!” Babu explained.

He however fell short of explaining how and where the attempt on his life happened.

“I am known for speaking out in defense of ordinary people without fear or favor. This seems to be rubbing some people in high places the wrong way. Regardless, I have done my duty to the people fearlessly and will continue to do so until the Lord calls me home,” Babu further said.

Babu Owino now wants Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take up the matter and bring the suspects to book.

“I have reported this attempt today at Parliament Police Station under OB21/17/11/2019. I call upon the Inspector General of Police to immediately launch investigations into this issue and bring those behind these assassination attempts to book,” Babu said.