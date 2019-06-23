Here’s Babu Owino’s response to ‘best and worst performing MPs’ story





Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been stung into a response by an article published by the Sunday Nation on the best and worst MPs and Senators in Kenya.

The story listed the best performing Members of Parliament, the most active youthful of the lot, the most active senators and a list of biggest let downs in the 12th Parliament.

However, the controversial first-time legislator appears to have taken exception with the fact that he wasn’t listed among the top performing MPs, prompting him to make a stinging response via social media.

MOTIONS

“My attention is drawn to an ignominious article in today’s Sunday Nation purporting to list Members of Parliament in our National Assembly by performance. From the outset, let me be clear that I am not in competition with my Honorable colleagues but rather, I am fully focused on delivering for my employers, the great constituents of Embakasi East,” Babu posted on Facebook

Babu went on to list three motions he claims to have tabled on the Floor of the House.

“As Member of Parliament, I currently have three motions on the floor of the house – Proposal to increase Police Service Members salaries, Proposal to factor salaries for Community Health Workers and the proposed amendments to the Higher Education Loans Board Act For University students,” he wrote.

He added that he has two more motions before the House which includes the proposal to scrap HELB debts by the national government.