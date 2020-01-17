Babu Owino arrested for shooting DJ at B-Club

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was on Friday morning arrested over a shooting incident at a club in Kilimani, Nairobi, which left one person with gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, Directorate of Criminal Investigation said that detectives based at Kilimani had arrested the MP.

“Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East arrested following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani” DCI said.

“The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue.”

Sources privy to the incident said the legislator, who is no stranger to controversy, shot a DJ at B-Club, which located at Galana Plaza, in the wee hours of the morning. He was detained at Kilimani Police Station.

Speaking to Nairobi News on the phone, Kilimani Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Lukas Ongara said he could not comment but promised to get back once he had the full information.

A person privy to the incident says Owino shot DJ identified as DJ Evolve.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital were he is in critical condition.

This is not the first incident that has had Mr Owino arrested. In 2018, the law maker was arrested for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant.