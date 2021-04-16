Azziad celebrates one million milestone on Tik Tok





Azziad Nasenya’s popularity and fame seems to be growing fast by the day after she achieved getting one million followers on social media platform Tik Tok.

This makes her one of the youngest local celebrities to achieve such a fete.

Azziad shared on her Tik Tok account a video praising God and thanking her followers for their unwavering support.

“Azziad is undeniably a talented content creator who is taking Kenya’s entertainment to the next level. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on achieving the one-million follower’s milestone. TikTok is committed to being a platform where content creators can showcase their incredible skills and talent and we believe that Azziad has truly lived up to that. We hope that she continues to inspire us and her fan base,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager for Africa.

Azziad shot to fame thanks to the viral “Utawezana Challenge” twerking video.

Since then, the 20-year-old content creator and actress has pushed her brand to grow immensely, racking up followers on all her pages on various social media platforms.

The journalism student and influencer has since then received jobs from various businesses as part of their marketing strategies.

She started acting in stage plays in high school before joining Hearts of Art theatre group, where she played many roles while pursuing a certificate in broadcast journalism at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.