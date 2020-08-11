Aug 11: Kenya adds 497 new Covid-19 cases





The Ministry of Health has announced that 497 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the total number of infections in Kenya to 27,425.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Tuesday said that 467 were Kenyans while 30 were foreigners. In terms of gender, 312 are male while 185 are female.

The youngest is a six-month-old infant while the oldest is 80.

Nairobi continues to lead with 236 cases, followed by Kiambu with 45, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 19, and Machakos 19.

“On a positive note, we have discharged 372 people and from this number 315 are from the home-based care programme and we continue to celebrate the success of this home-based care programme,” Dr Mwangangi said.

This now pushes the total number of discharges to 13,857.

Dr Mwangangi said that 15 people have died as a result of the disease in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 438.

11 of those who have died had underlying conditions from diabetes to kidney failure.