Atwoli smashes his phone in anger over fake arms deal in Ruto’s office – VIDEO

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli on Monday smashed his mobile phone on the ground in anger while addressing a press conference.

Atwoli appeared to have been overcome by emotions while addressing the subject of a reported Sh39 billion fake arms deal and subsequent death of a police officer attached to the office of the Deputy President William Ruto.

“We are on roaming telephones. The Deputy President wants to tell us that one (Rashid) Echesa and the wazungu who went to his office for an hour and 22 minutes and yet nobody called him to inform him that there are some strangers in his office and yet that is the second-highest office in the land? Let him not take us for fools,” a charged Atwoli said before smashing his mobile phone to the ground.

Atwoli angrily throws away his phone at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/Hm9mxvTWym — Daily Nation (@dailynation) March 9, 2020

Nairobi News could not establish the value of the smashed phone.

However, this not the first time Atwoli is damaging his phone in public.

Six months ago, he dramatically threw his phone away receiving a call the middle of a live TV interview.

Atwoli’s actions and remarks are not surprising though given that he is one of Ruto’s harshest critics.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, who is a close ally of the DP, has been implicated in the arms scandal.

Meanwhile, Police are still investigating the death of the officer, namely Kipyegon Kenei, who was buried on Saturday.