Atheists invite Ruth Matete to join them after she rants about ‘church hypocrisy’





Atheists in Kenya Society (AIK) has welcomed gospel singer Ruth Matete to join the movement after she blasted church leaders for hypocrisy.

The society’s president, Harrison Mumia, said they followed Matete’s reports concerning Christians’ hypocrisy pleaded with her to join them and experience peace of mind.

“I challenge Ruth to abandon Christianity for atheism and experience the peace I’ve experienced as an atheist for over 20 years,” Mumia said.

Mr Mumia said Ruth’s scepticism in religious faith would lead her to become an atheist and even challenged her to abandon Christianity.

He told her that he was also once a Christian but he ditched the religion to become a nonbeliever after experiencing hypocrisy in the church.

“I would like to tell Matete that I was once a Christian just like her, I witnessed the hypocrisy in the church. While Christianity brands itself as a religion of love, justice, and peace, these traits are nowhere to be seen when you examine the life of most Christians,” said Mumia.

Matete said went through a very difficult phase following the death of her husband Pastor John Olakami Apewajoye in April.

The musician said she was even accused of having a hand in the death.

ABANDONED

Through several social media posts, Matete called out religious leaders who hide behind religion while persecuting others.

“Can we talk? I know this will land me in trouble with the religious people but hey! So now, some of you have some weird audacity. You have never liked me from the word go and that’s alright. When I was going through hell and high waters and scandal was my name, you turned and kept your distance. You only wanna associate with me when am the star and being celebrated. But when the rubber meets the road, hamnijui. Wah!” she wrote.

She added that church leaders abandoned her with some prophesying that she would be jailed over her husband’s death.

“Kama kuna kitu ilinihurt that time is when pastors I have ministered in their churches left me. Like no call. In fact, some of them came up with prophecies during their live broadcasts saying that God showed them I’ll go to jail and that I was guilty,” she added.

After the police cleared her name, the singer said the people who avoided her kept calling saying they had been praying for her.

BROKEN PIECES

“Then now, God has vindicated me. I have had to pick my own broken pieces and try to move on, you’re back! Wow!! Calling me. Texting me. Telling me you were praying for me. Mercy Lord!! Was it so hard for you to just call or text and tell me that? You avoided me like a plague.

“You didn’t want people to know that I serve in your church or I have ever served in your church. Indeed, the heart of man is wicked. Some talked and talked and I have proof. But now you’re my number one fan since I came back on social media. You comment on all my posts. Like everything I post. ‘Yes Pastor!’ ‘We love you’,” she added.

Apewajoye, 42, died on April 11, at Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for burns he suffered from a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Great Wall estate in Athi River on March 30.

An autopsy showed Apewajoye succumbed to multiple organ failure occasioned by the burn injuries he sustained in the fire incident.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the deceased suffered 60 per cent burns. Matete was questioned by homicide detectives concerning his death.