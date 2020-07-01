Atheists defend Maraga over woman’s claims that he is a deadbeat dad

The Atheist community in Kenya has come to the defence of Chief Justice David Maraga, following allegations made by a woman that he is a deadbeat father.

The chairman of the community, Harrison Mumia, says the accusations made by Mary Kwamboka Onyancha, are purely witch hunt by the CJ’s detractors.

ACCUSATIONS

Mr Mumia says that the actions of Ms Kwamboka are part of a wider scheme to dent the integrity of the Chief Justice.

“We stand in solidarity with Chief Justice David Maraga following accusations by Mary Kwamboka, a lady who on June 30, dramatically alleged that the CJ fathered a child with him. While we cannot ascertain the truth of the matter at this point, the manner in which Ms Kwamboka accused the CJ reeks of witch-hunt by external forces,” Mr Mumia said.

“Since the historic Supreme Court ruling which nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election in 2017, we have witnessed sustained efforts by the executive to frustrate the judiciary, including the recent president’s failure to appoint the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission,” he added.

SMEAR CAMPAIGN

Ms Kwamboka caused drama at the Supreme Court on Tuesday alleging that Justice Maraga fathered her child, born on April 21, 2014. She is demanding Sh91,600 monthly upkeep from him.

She claimed that she got into an intimate relationship with Maraga in 2013 and conceived the same year. Onyancha claims the CJ later disowned the child.

However, Maraga’s lawyers dismissed her suit as part of a smear campaign against the CJ by the deep state.

“Our client is the chief justice of this country. There has been intense pressure from every quarter for the CJ to go or resign or leave office before the end of the CJ’s term which is coming to the end on January 12, 2021,” said lawyer Danstan Omari, who is acting for Maraga alongside Masaki and Sam Nyaberi.