Artcaffe ‘not closing shop in Nairobi’





Artcaffe has refuted claims it is shutting down its operations in Kenya following the current Covid-19 containment measures issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It follows allegations made against the city restaurant chain by controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on Twitter. He alleged the restaurant was finally calling it quits in the Kenyan market due to the frequent lockdowns.

“BREAKING: ArtCaffe is set to SHUT DOWN its core restaurant business in Kenya following punitive lockdowns initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Approximately 700 Kenyans will be retrenched. Few outlets will be converted to grocery stores. #EndOfAnEra #UnlockOurCountry,” tweeted @CisNyakundi.

Artcaffe responded stating Nyakundi’s statements are false and that the brand continues to thrive through the pandemic.

In fact, the restaurant says it is planning to launch a new gourmet grocery store under its umbrella.

“This is completely UNTRUE. All Artcaffé restaurants remain open and the brand continues to grow, improve and thrive. Artcaffé is launching a new gourmet grocery store under its portfolio. We will overcome this Covid era together,” responded Artcaffe.

Artcaffe first opened shop in Kenya in 2009 and has expanded rapidly with new openings in Nairobi’s high-end shopping malls.

Last year they opened new branches in the city centre which include one located at Chester House, Kimathi Street and Westminster branches (along Kenyatta avenue).