Another cuteness from Senator Sakaja on his little daughter’s first birthday

If you thought Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s coronavirus awareness rap song in collaboration with his two sons was dope, get ready for another cuteness overload from the senator.

Senator Sakaja has posted on Instagram a lovely picture of his one-year old daughter Emily, with a cake to celebrate her birthday.

The dotting dad wished his little daughter joy and happiness in her life as she grows to be just like his mother.

“Join me in wishing my beautiful daughter, my Mother reincarnated, the joy of my life, my angel Baby Emily a happy 1st birthday. She will read this one day soon Happy Birthday Mum,” wrote Mr Sakaja.

Kenyans reacted to the post with warm messages to the little birthday girl.

“Awwwww such a cutie happy birthday toto,” actress Catherine Kamau said.

“Happy birthday,” Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu wrote.

“Such a pretty little girl Happy Birthday,” Winnie Mandela commented.

“Happy birth day pretty princess,” Blesedshiko said.

“Happy birthday to the lovely girl,” Lizzymunini wrote.

“She is Soo beautiful .Happy birthday pretty,” Carren_ck commented

“She’s so beautiful! Happy birthday baby Emily,” Shirohwanderi said.