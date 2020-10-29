Amina Abdi quietly quits troubled Capital FM





Capital FM presenter Amina Abdi Rabar has called it quits at the station which had recently been hit by a massive exodus of presenters.

Amina’s exit was not announced neither did she tell her listeners that she was leaving the station she had worked for for almost a decade.

In the last few weeks, Fareed Khimani who returned to Capital FM last year, has been hosting the morning show alone and disclosed tha there will be a new co-host who will be joining him soon.

“Amina Abdi will not be returning and I will be joined soon by a new co-host. She has gone to do big and better things,” he said.

Amina, who is a vivid social media user, did not tell her followers that she was leaving her morning show leaving many to speculate on what exactly transpired between her and station owned by city billionaire Chris Kirubi.

Her social media pages showed that she had deleted almost everything to do with the media house only leaving the material she promotes and the show she hosts on NTV, The Trend.

Her departure from Capital fm comes just a month after another long time presenter Miano Muchiri left, and unlike the quiet departure by Amina, he said he was leaving his mid-morning show which he had hosted for more than a decade.

“The time has come to say goodbye to radio I would love it if you tuned in tomorrow one last time from 10:00-14:00,” he told his listeners then.

In mid-2019, the media house lost a host of its top talents, including radio host Anita Nderu who resigned saying she felt she had given her best and wanted new challenges.

Others who left the station are Web Editor and lifestyle writer/photographer Susan Wong, who resigned in January 2019 to return to her Canadian home and popular presenter Laura Walubengo, who quit in July 2018.

Others who also left were veteran presenters like Maqbul Mohammed, Cess Mutungi and My Two Cents co-hosts Sharon Mundia.