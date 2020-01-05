Alice Wahome reveals details of Uhuru’s ‘executive order’ for Miguna’s return

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave an ‘executive order’ for the return of lawyer Miguna Miguna, Kandara MP Alice Wahome claims.

According to Wahome, the head of State gave the ‘order’ to allow unrestricted re-entry of Miguna during the burial of Charles Rubia in Kandara, Murang’a county last week.

While speaking via Twitter Wahome said that following the order, the Director of Immigration should facilitate Miguna’s return by providing the necessary documents and delivering them at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Tuesday when the lawyer is expected to arrive.

“As far as I’m concerned the statement by H.E Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of Hon Dr Charles Rubia on 30/12/19 regarding the return of Dr Miguna Miguna is an Executive Order. The Director of Immigration should organize his documents and deliver them to the airport. Karibu Kenya,” Wahome said.

During Rubia’s burial, the president hinted that Miguna could be allowed back into the country without the drama that accompanied his last attempt to return to the country.

ATTACK ON UHURU

“I have heard that some people are now planning to fly into the country. Let them come because that is their freedom. Nobody has been stifled from speaking freely. Let us use that freedom of speech to preach unity and help fight corruption. Empty rhetoric will not help anything.” the president said at the time.

Wahome’s post comes days after Miguna welcomed her to the revolutionary camp following her scathing attack on President Kenyatta, whom she has accused of being a threat to democracy and mismanaging the economy.

“During the struggle for freedom and substantive justice, some former patriots like Raila Odinga and James Orengo will fall by the wayside and join the oppressors while new freedom fighters like Alice Wahome will emerge from their ashes. We must focus on the struggle. Viva!” Miguna tweeted.