Alfred Mutua trolled for ‘eating’ chapati with his face mask on

The viral photo of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua eating chapati with his face mask on. PHOTO | COURTESY

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has been trolled on social media after a picture of him eating chapati while wearing a mask surfaced online.

In the picture, the governor is seen sharing chapati and a soda with a man at a restaurant, with both of them still wearing their face masks.

Also captured in the picture were people without the face mask on

“I have been addressing the youth in their street lingo Sheng and have videos in Sheng about shunning tribalism and also recently, calling on them not be spectators in the political arena,” Mutua tweeted.

Netizens had a field day poking fun at the governor over his queer eating habit.

It’s only Mutua who can eat Chapati with his mask on. And that is why he should be President. Nonsense pic.twitter.com/0tqK3eTOOu — KIPKOREAL ™ (@or__kelvin) September 24, 2020

Sharing a chapo with one hand as your other hand is on a chapo that’s on your plate. Perfect metaphor for politicians. pic.twitter.com/29ruAZnGYu — Übermensch (@Trackmann) September 23, 2020

Mudavadi is an experienced politician, who doesn’t play PR like Mutua.

How can you eat chapati with your mask on? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8H48e3UDMo — Daisy_k⚡️™️ (@Daisykenyan) September 23, 2020

Eating while having masks on was not the only thing that made Mutua top trending topic on Thursday.

The second term governor also claimed that ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has been copying-pasting his political strategies ahead of the 2020 elections.

Dr Mutua says over the last one year his team has noticed that every time he announces a new idea Mudavadi picks it up a few days or weeks later.

“In the last one year, my supporters and I have noticed that every time I go public with an idea, a concept and even part of my manifesto, a few days or weeks later, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, comes out and says the same things or attempts to replicate what I have done,” said Mutua in a statement issued on Wednesday.