Akothee: I want to get pregnant, right now!

Kenyan songbird Akothee is having a baby fever. The vocal musician-cum-businesswoman has said she wants to have baby number six.

In an Instagram post with the a photo of a breastfeeding baby, Akothee wrote:

“I just want to get pregnant right now, Uwii my ovaries, I miss this feeling, because I can’t see myself traveling or performing anywhere any soon with this Corona.”

She challenged any man willing to make her pregnant to step forward, but on one condition, he has to move on once the deal is done.

“Can someone come to make me pregnancy (sic) then go 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃 Sorry you can’t stick around, I don’t want stress 🤣😂,” she wrote.

Her post attracted a quick reactions from her fans who said they are willing to do the job.

Akothee is a mother of three grown-up girls and two boys.

“oka! mi ni mang’aa nakupea ball nakutoka😂😂” fossy254 said.

“Pay my air ticket plizz @akotheekenya I love those legs of yours even🤣” peter_emma_gift commented,

” I’m sure a lot of us we would like to be “that” man… but why run away after that?” posed occhiopesto.

” Hapa ndio unatoka na triplets 🤣🤣” kevin_alunga wrote.

” 🤣🤣🤣🤣madam boss nakupenda😍” naughty_bree said.