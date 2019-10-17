Aisha Jumwa trolled by cheeky Kenyans for her ‘changed’ appearance in court

There is something interesting going on about Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, that has gotten Kenyans confused.

Ms Jumwa on Thursday morning appeared in a Mombasa Law Court where she was granted Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount with the alternative of Sh500,000 bail, pending trial.

However, her current troubles is not what has captured the attention of the online community, but her sudden change of appearance.

To many online users, the Aisha Jumwa who appeared in court with a clean face and short hair, was in sharp contrast to the well-groomed MP many Kenyans know from public rallies.

Leaving Kenyans on Twitter with a handful of questions.

Aisha Jumwa has left me thinking if her kids could identify her in court😆😆😆kwa ground mambo ni different. #KOTLoyals #KOTLOYAL #KTNPointblank please follow me I’ll follow back immediately😁😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xtu9zK70hb — O.T.C (@timothyodera) October 17, 2019

Someone said Aisha Jumwa without make up anakaa Ken wa Maria and i cant stop laughing😂 — Watiri (@voluptaz) October 17, 2019

The Aisha Jumwa we know VS the real Aisha Jumwa.

Atwoli was some how correct about her. From V8 down to Probox.

May be we add her to the #Big4Agenda she be the 5th Agenda for polish. pic.twitter.com/hpXhoGw27A — The Duke Of Kibra™ (@PaulSmart_254) October 17, 2019

Hapo kwa Aisha Jumwa…wacha tuseme vitu kwa ground ni different. pic.twitter.com/g1BMVYUjrD — nothingbutthetruth (@rokech) October 17, 2019

Penny: So what happened to Leonard living here.

Sheldon: Same thing that happened to the homoerectus. He was replaced by a superior species.

Me: What happened to Aisha Jumwa?

The internet: Same thing that happens to these women you follow without makeup. pic.twitter.com/BrvuhKjZlk — Brian Mulisa.. (@Lana_Mulisa) October 17, 2019

This is not Aisha Jumwa you guys..aki stop hating🤣🤣🤣. this is the MRC lady pic.twitter.com/ut0y6NBod9 — Yaroslav The Wise (@hecklemaniac) October 17, 2019

Lakini make up and Ojuku aka sindiria are very the biggest liars in this world. Is this the Aisha Jumwa we know? Anyway this is her real identity without Wig/weave and Ojuku.😂 pic.twitter.com/abhNQeCKRg — Nobert Nyandire 🌍 (@nobnyandire) October 17, 2019

Jumwa was arrested on Tuesday night after one person was shot dead in a scuffle between rival ODM supporters in Ganda Ward in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The Malindi MP was detained alongside four other people who were in her house when the police stormed in.