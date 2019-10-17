Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Aisha Jumwa trolled by cheeky Kenyans for her ‘changed’ appearance in court

By Naira Habib October 17th, 2019 2 min read

There is something interesting going on about Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, that has gotten Kenyans confused.

Ms Jumwa on Thursday morning appeared in a Mombasa Law Court where she was granted Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount with the alternative of Sh500,000 bail, pending trial.

OTHER ARTICLES

However, her current troubles is not what has captured the attention of the online community, but her sudden change of appearance.

Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa,(right) with her bodyguard Jeff Okuto when they appeared before the Mombasa Law Court on October 16, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT
Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa,(right) with her bodyguard Jeff Okuto when they appeared before the Mombasa Law Court on October 16, 2019. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

To many online users, the Aisha Jumwa who appeared in court with a clean face and short hair, was in sharp contrast to the well-groomed MP many Kenyans know from public rallies.

Leaving Kenyans on Twitter with a handful of questions.

Jumwa was arrested on Tuesday night after one person was shot dead in a scuffle between rival ODM supporters in Ganda Ward in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The Malindi MP was detained alongside four other people who were in her house when the police stormed in.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Four dead after floods sweep away vehicle