Aircraft with tourists crash-lands in Kajiado – PHOTOS

A light aircraft en route to Amboseli National Park has crash-landed at Mashuru area of Kajiado County.

The cause the of the mishap that rocked the plane carrying three tourists on Thursday morning was not immediately clear.

The pilot and the passengers escaped with minor bruises.

Confirming the incident, Mashuru sub-County Deputy Commissioner Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in good spirits.

An alternative means of transport, Mr Nyakundi said, was being sought for the tourists.