Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagWhat's Hot

Aircraft with tourists crash-lands in Kajiado – PHOTOS

By Stanley Ngotho January 16th, 2020 1 min read

A light aircraft en route to Amboseli National Park has crash-landed at Mashuru area of Kajiado County.

The cause the of the mishap that rocked the plane carrying three tourists on Thursday morning was not immediately clear.

Related Stories

The pilot and the passengers escaped with minor bruises.

The crash scene.

Confirming the incident, Mashuru sub-County Deputy Commissioner Stephen Nyakundi said the passengers and the pilot were in good spirits.

An alternative means of transport, Mr Nyakundi said, was being sought for the tourists.

The crash scene.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Woman kills drunk hubby, attempts cover up by hanging body