Ailing Babu Owino denied access to private hospital

A Nairobi court on Thursday declined to grant Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s request to be taken to a private health facility and directed that he be treated at Industrial Area Prison clinic.

Owino (real name Paul Ongili) is in remand after he was arrested and charged in court with the attempted murder of a DJ at a popular club in Nairobi.

The legislator is in custody awaiting bail for allegedly shooting and critically injuring Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve at B-Club.

On Monday, Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi remanded the legislator until January 27 when the court will rule on whether he will be granted bail.

The order was issued after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of incitement to violence case where he is accused of subversion and uttering abusive words against President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

Appearing before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, Owino’s lawyers told the court that the MP could not appear before it because he was unwell.

CHEST PAINS

The MP’s lawyers said he is suffering from chest pains and requested to have him allowed to access a private health facility for treatment.

But the magistrate declined to issue an order saying that the prison has sufficient medical treatment facility where he can be attended to.

The charge sheet stated that on September 24, 2017, at a rally in Kawangware, he uttered words calculated to excite disaffection against the presidency.

He is also facing an alternative charges of incitement to violence and uttering words calculated to lead to disobedience of lawful authority.