Abdi Guyo now ‘ousted’ in the latest twist to City Hall power struggle

The battle for control of Nairobi County Assembly continues to deepen with Majority Leader Abdi Guyo and majority whip Waithera Chege ousted from their positions.

This has set a stage for a showdown with the new leaders saying they will move into their new offices in place of the replaced leaders, who on their part, have rubbished the purported changes vowing to stay put.

OFFICIAL CHANGES

On Thursday, ward representatives allied to Speaker Beatrice Elachi replaced Mr Guyo with Dandora III MCA Charles Thuo while Ms Waithera’s place was taken over by nominated MCA June Ndegwa.

Ziwani Kariokor MCA Millicent Mugadi was made the deputy majority leader in place of Riruta MCA James Kiriba.

Elachi endorsed the changes saying the process, that signaled a change in Jubilee Party leadership at the assembly, was legal and in line with the one done in the Senate during the ouster of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

“The changes are official because they have already been tabled on the floor of the house. However, if there is any issue the members should take it up with the party,” said Ms Elachi.

Mr Thuo, Ms Ndegwa and Mugadi promised to herald an all-inclusive leadership style focusing on an open door policy.

However, Mr Guyo slammed the changes saying no law was followed in the alleged changes explaining such changes can only be done by following Standing Order 20 of the County Assembly or Article 19 of Jubilee Party constitution.

He said the standing order gives the whip to call for a party meeting after a member has notified him or her of such an agenda, a discussion on the removal of the majority leader as the agenda takes place, minutes taken complete with a list of party members present and then the majority leader is replaced.

GUYO’S TROUBLES

The other way, using Article 19 of the Jubilee constitution, sees the SG calling the caucus of the members for the same.

“None of the said two ways has been followed. There was no meeting called and so it is useless. I am ready, if the whip calls for elections, and anyone wins against me I will support the victor. However, no kangaroo things. They know I will still win if the election is called and so they are trying to do it through kangaroo things,” said Mr Guyo.

This is not the first time attempts have been made to remove the Matopeni MCA from office.

Last month, Governor Mike Sonko wrote to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju to replace Mr Guyo with Hamza Maringo MCA Mark Ndung’u.

The attempt, however, proved futile with Mr Tuju after meeting the party’s MCAs announced that the status quo should be maintained.

Ms Waithera was also castigated Elachi for failing to protect the constitution she took an oath to protect.

“Who called for the caucus? Were the minutes forwarded by the current whip according to the law? These are the questions the speaker should answer,” she said.