Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Ababu explains why he dressed up like Awilo Longomba for official trip to SA

March 26th, 2019 1 min read

By Nahashon Musungu

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba has been forced to respond to criticism from a section of Kenyans on social media who accused him of dressing like Congolese Soukous maestro Awilo Longomba during an official visit to South Africa.

Trouble started when the former Budalang’i Member of Parliament announced on Twitter that he is in South Africa on an official trip.

Namwamba also posted photos of himself dressed in faded jeans long trousers, jeans jacket and sunglasses.

However, a majority of tweeps took exception with his dressing, which they compared Awilo’s.

Awilo, who started out as a drummer in Viva la Musica, Stukas and Loketo bands in the 1990s, is best remembered by his Kenyan fans for his Gate la Coin and Coupe be Bamba hits.

But an undeterred Namwamba, who once served as the Minister for Sport, responded to the trolls by explain that his were travelling outfits.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Two City Hall staff found guilty of soliciting for bribes,...

About the author

Nahashon Musungu

View all posts

Also read