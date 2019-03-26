Ababu explains why he dressed up like Awilo Longomba for official trip to SA





By Nahashon Musungu

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba has been forced to respond to criticism from a section of Kenyans on social media who accused him of dressing like Congolese Soukous maestro Awilo Longomba during an official visit to South Africa.

Trouble started when the former Budalang’i Member of Parliament announced on Twitter that he is in South Africa on an official trip.

Namwamba also posted photos of himself dressed in faded jeans long trousers, jeans jacket and sunglasses.

Arrived in South Africa last evening to represent H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta at the SADC Solidarity Conference with Saharawi Republic to be opened by SA President Cyril Ramaphosa. Conference for solidarity with people of Sahrawi and amplify call to implement UN & AU resolutions pic.twitter.com/CpBH72YMJ0 — Hon Ababu-Namwamba, EGH🇰🇪 (@AbabuNamwamba) March 26, 2019

However, a majority of tweeps took exception with his dressing, which they compared Awilo’s.

Official business na umevaa kama Awilo Longomba. — I AM spin (@jothamhimself) March 26, 2019

Well done sir…but your dressing is off completely. — PRotich (@p_rotich) March 26, 2019

Dress like a representer ….u look like urchins — Issack (@Issack59964223) March 26, 2019

Awilo, who started out as a drummer in Viva la Musica, Stukas and Loketo bands in the 1990s, is best remembered by his Kenyan fans for his Gate la Coin and Coupe be Bamba hits.

But an undeterred Namwamba, who once served as the Minister for Sport, responded to the trolls by explain that his were travelling outfits.