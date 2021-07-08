748 Air unveils new CBD office





Renowned aviation company, 748 Air Services has announced the opening of a new office at the heart of Nairobi’s Central Business District.

748 Air Service Managing Director, Moses Mwangi indicated that this strategic approach is meant to increase the airline’s presence to meet growing customer demand.

The office will also cater to the need of the airline’s growing numbers.

“ Our new office is strategically located in the CBD to allow easy access for travellers, travel agents and others to make bookings as well as cater to all customer service needs,” said Mr Mwangi.

The office is located at Laico Shopping Arcade entrance, Suite 26, Mezzanine Floor room – Loita Street, Uhuru Highway.

748 Air Services Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Jibril said the airline is responding to positive reception it has received since it started direct flights to Kisumu, Mombasa and Diani from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Terminal 2.

“We have witnessed bookings upto 80 per cent especially over the weekends.

This trend shows that people want to travel more. Our role is to facilitate this as we continue adhering to COVID-19 guidelines set by Ministry of Health,” said Mr. Jibril.