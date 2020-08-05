6 charged with defrauding members of public in fake Safaricom promo

The suspects at the Kibera law courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Six people who have been conning unsuspecting members of the public in Nairobi CBD of their money falsely pretending they are promotional agents of leading mobile telecommunication companies were charged with fraud.

They are Martin Mburu, Susan Wangari Nderitu and Grace Nyakio Kimemia. Others are Caroline Wangare Kamau, Faith Awuor Okatch and Peter Maina.

They were accused of defrauding three people – Mary Naeku Tumboi, Esther Wanjiku Mwangi and Dan Olekete Olukere- of Sh36,000, 18,000 and 15,000 respectively on August 3.

They were purporting to be giving offers for several items including tablets and smartphones using the telecos.

They were purporting to be giving Safaricom lines and required the victims of their fraud to pay some subscription amounts to qualify for gifts and weekly stipends from Safaricom.

GRANTED BAIL

They were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Directorate of criminal investigations’ special service unit [SSU] and the Administration police service’s Rapid Deployment Unit along Ronald Ngala Street on Monday.

Scores of those defrauded by the six lodged complaints with SSU after the suspects were arrested.

They all denied the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of Kibera law courts.

Gandani freed them on a Sh50,000 bond each and an alternative cash bail of Sh15,000. Their case will be heard beginning September 28.