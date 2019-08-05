3 Governors, 13 MPs ‘deadbeat dads’ reported through Sonko hotlines

More than 16 elected leaders have been reported by various women for being ‘deadbeat dads’ through Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s newly launched hotlines.

Sonko launched the two hotlines (0722886600/0739555555) on Sunday and by the end of the day the lines were buzzing with numerous calls.

According to Sonko’s Communications Director, Elkana Jacob, three governors and 13 MPs are among prominent persons who have been reported through the hotlines.

Several senators have also been reported.

MASSIVE FEEDBACK

“We are receiving massive feedback in form of calls and messages. So far, the most mentioned leaders are Members of Parliament, followed by senators and governors,” Jacob said.

Mr Jacob further said Sonko intends to go public with the findings in the coming days.

He also revealed that they have received messages and calls from men who are reporting women leaders of ‘using and dumping’ them.

USED AND DUMPED

“We got surprised when we received feedback from men. Some are businessmen saying the female leaders seduce them, use and dump them as soon as they achieve their agenda.”

Sonko’s move comes after he stirred up a hornet’s nest last Thursday during Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s memorial service when he revealed details of Okoth’s affair with nominated Nairobi MCA Anne Thumbi who bore a child for the late MP.

In Kenya, it’s common for a ‘second wife’ and ‘children’ to emerge and demand recognition whenever politicians or prominent personalities die.