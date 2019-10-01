Thao shall never use this note again, how Kenyans bid farewell to old Sh1k note

The old generation Sh1,000 note is no more! After exactly 25 years, the notes’ obituary has finally been written.

From today, the old Sh1,000 banknotes will be nothing but worthless pieces of paper, for Kenyans who still have them in their possession.

The deadline for the demonetization of the old generation notes came and elapsed on Monday September 30, 2019.

But just before demise of the old notes, creative Kenyans bid farewell to the old Sh1,000 banknote while also sharing their nostalgic moments with the notes.

Here are a few of their tweets:

Hata kwa Bible walisema “Thao will be done” #RIP 😢 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6K1zjQJmpG — Billy The GOAT (@Crazy_Nairobian) September 30, 2019

Today the 30th day of September 2019 at 16.00hrs, we lay to rest the famous Thao, Gĩkĩngĩ, Njogu, Ngiri, Mũtĩ also known to have many more aliases. Lived for 25 yrs having been born 1994. pic.twitter.com/n6zWYkEMoe — JOE MUHAHAMI (@Muhahami) September 30, 2019

“Thao shall never use this note again” pic.twitter.com/MXV7spM0DN — LightWeight (@DesmondLala1) September 30, 2019

Bible pia inasema “Thao will be done” 😢 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3kPfGapaJB — Iamevanskim🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@kimevansc) September 30, 2019

Good riddance😂😂😂this thing was hard to find…aliye juu mgonje chini😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NUM1IzHQqK — its ColeterKims,🇰🇪 (@ColeterK) September 30, 2019

Leo ni Leo…THAO will be done!!! pic.twitter.com/xBoWNWIpsj — Cyruz Kariuki (@KariukiCyruz) September 30, 2019