Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must ReadWhat's Hot

Thao shall never use this note again, how Kenyans bid farewell to old Sh1k note

By Hilary Kimuyu October 1st, 2019 1 min read

The old generation Sh1,000 note is no more! After exactly 25 years, the notes’ obituary has finally been written.

From today, the old Sh1,000 banknotes will be nothing but worthless pieces of paper, for Kenyans who still have them in their possession.

OTHER ARTICLES

The deadline for the demonetization of the old generation notes came and elapsed on Monday September 30, 2019.

But just before demise of the old notes, creative Kenyans bid farewell to the old Sh1,000 banknote while also sharing their nostalgic moments with the notes.

Here are a few of their tweets:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Museveni’s Uganda bans wearing of Bobi Wine’s...