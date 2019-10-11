2 Likoni ferry tragedy bodies, vehicle finally retrieved – PHOTOS

The bodies of two ferry tragedy victims have finally been retrieved from the Indian Ocean after 13 days.

The wreckage of the vehicle was pulled out by officers from the multi-agency team shortly after 4pm on Friday.

Kenya Red Cross Society workers had been on standby to carry the bodies in body bags from the retrieved vehicle.

Earlier, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sherrif had arrived at Mbaraki Wharf as tug boats continued to pull the vehicle towards the shore.

The driver of the ill-fated car that reversed and plunged into the Indian Ocean on September 29 was identified as 35-year-old Mariam Kigenda.

Ms Kigenda is believed to have drowned together with her daughter, four-year-old Amanda Mutheu.

According to Likoni police, the car, registration KCB 289C, a Toyota Isis, was the last to board MV Harambee from the mainland ramp and reversed when the ferry was midstream, plunging into the ocean.