2 in court for ‘engaging in lesbian act in front of minor’

A female teacher and businesswoman, who were arrested by members of the public while allegedly having sex, have denied charges before a Githongo magistrate’s court of engaging in an indecent act.

Kellen*, 48, and Catherine*, 38, denied engaging in sexual acts in front of a 12-year-old boy inside a house at Githongo market, Meru County.

The duo also denied committing common nuisance before Githongo Principal Magistrate Susan Ndegwa.

They were detained at Githongo Police Station until July 13 when their bail application will be considered.

They also faced a third count of being idle and disorderly without lawful excuse.

The matter attracted a curious crowd but court sentries kept those who did not have matters out of the court precincts due to Covid-19 protocols.

Covered their faces with scarfs

The two accused covered their faces with scarfs but were asked to remove it while taking the plea.

The court heard that the two had arrived home within the busy rural market and started making out on the verandah while the boy sat nearby.

They were busted after the 12-year-old boy got concerned that his mother was breathing heavily and producing odd sounds, and thought that she was being strangled and therefore alerted neighbours.

Irate members of the public who responded to the boy’s distress call were shocked to find the two women engaging in the sexual acts.

The members of the public beat up the two, threatening to set their house on fire, but later frog-marched them to Githongo police station.

Today (Friday), Investigating Officer Leonard Langat urged the court not to release the two for their own security.

Police have also rescued the boy who will be taken to court so that he can get a safe home to live in.

Ms Ndegwa ordered that the two be locked up at Githongo Police Station until July 13 when she will make a ruling on the bail application.

*The given names of the suspects have been removed to protect the identity of the minor.