196 more test positive for coronavirus in Tanzania

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tanzania has soared to 480 after 196 people tested positive for the virus.

Tanzania Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the country had also recorded six more deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 16 since the virus was first recorded in the country over a month ago.

According to The Citizen, PM Majaliwa said that 174 of the new cases are from the mainland while 22 are from Zanzibar. The last announcement was five days ago when the East African country announced 284 cases.

The PM said that the numbers of those who have recovered from the virus now stands at 167 from 48. Out of those who have healed, 36 are from Zanzibar whereas 83 are from the mainland.

He called on the general public to stop disseminating false information on the deaths because not every death has to be related to coronavirus.

Tanzania president John Magufuli has refused to announce restrictions in the country, going against the World Health Organization’s advice.

As of Tuesday, Kenya had recorded 374 cases with 14 deaths and 124 while Uganda has recoded 79 positive cases 52 recoveries and no deaths so far.

Globally, at least 3,113,447 cases have been reported with the number of deaths standing at 216,930 as of Tuesday.

Most cases reported have been reported in the United States which has over 1,011,877, Spain 232,128, Italy 201,505, France 169,053), and the United Kingdom 162,350.