Naomi model becomes a mum at 50





Supermodel Naomi Campbell who doubles up as Kenya’s tourism ambassador is the newest mum in town.

Through a post on social media, 50-year old Cambell revealed she’d welcomed her first child.

The announcement is accompanied by a photo of her holding a baby’s feet with the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell’s baby announcement post arrived as a surprise as the supermodel had not even hinted that she was about to become a mother in the past few months.

The supermodel even updated her Instagram bio to share the news with her followers, adding ‘Mother’ to the bio along with ‘Model, Actress, Cultural Innovator, Activist, Privacy Law Pioneer, Founder of Fashion for Relief.’

Her mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, posted the same picture on Instagram with the caption: “Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter; I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited for a long time to be a grandmother.”

In 2017 during an interview with the Evening Standard, Campbell expressed her desire to be a mother.

The supermodel split from billionaire Vladislav Doronin in 2013 after five years and said she would wait until she found the right man before having a child.

“I think about having children all the time. But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want. I do want a father figure. I think it’s important,” she was quoted by ES.

Many big shots in the fashion industry congratulated the new mother and wished her and the baby girl well.

Designer Marc Jacobs wrote, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg wrote, “God bless you both.” And British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful also commented, “Seeing the two of you together made my year. You will bring each other so much joy.”

Supermodel Cindy Crawford said, “This put the biggest smile on my face! Congrats to you both, and welcome to the mommy club! It’s the best.”

Cambell was appointed Kenya’s tourism ambassador in January 2021.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said that she would help promote Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination to the world.

Campbell was discovered as a schoolgirl and became the first black British model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

She is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 she founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.