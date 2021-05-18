Ex-Machachari actress offered help on skin condition





Former Machachari actress Clara Wamaitha alias Mama Stella or Cindy has received help in managing her vitiligo skin condition.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). This can result in discolored patches in different areas of the body, including the skin and hair.

Kenya’s Vitiligo Ambassador Wangui Njee visited Mama Stella at her home and educated her about vitiligo and government programs that help people with similar conditions.

The government has developed programs to assist the victims by providing the necessary products for skincare.

“I promised to visit Mama Stella from Machachari and encourage her as a person living with vitiligo and I fulfilled my promise. We met and talked, she is super amazing and funny, and I was able to distribute sunscreen and aftersun to her,” The vitiligo ambassador said.

The vitiligo ambassador who is a former MCA also donated sun protection products to Mama Stella.

She further noted that the sunscreen and after-sun are given to people with Vitiligo for free at all level five hospitals in the country.

“I distributed sunscreen and after sun to her (Mama Stella). We get the sunscreen and after-sun free of charge from the government, and they are available in all level five and four hospitals across the country,” Njee added.

The vitiligo champion further urged filmmakers to cast the mother of two in the films and shows and help her earn a decent living.

The help comes months after the mother of two revealed she fell into depression after noticing the change in her skin complexion.