Woman with world’s longest nails cuts them after three decades





A woman who reportedly had the world’s longest fingernails broke her own record one last time before cutting them for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Ayanna Williams of Texas first held the record in 2017, when her fingernails were measured at a total 226.9 inches, and they were measured again before being cut and the new record stands at 288.8 inches.

A doctor used an electric rotary tool to cut the record holder’s lengthy nails after measuring them a final time.

Ayanna was first officially recognized for her tremendous nails in 2017 and was one of the record-breaking stars to feature in Guinness World Records 2018.

At that time she needed over two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours to do her manicure.

More recently, it took about 3 or 4 bottles of nail polish and Ayanna had to complete the task over a few days.

Ayanna faced day-to-day difficulties with her long nails and was unable to do some activities like washing the dishes and putting sheets on the bed.

“With or without my nails, I will still be the queen,” Williams said, according to Guinness. “My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!”

She said she plans to only grow her nails about six inches, according to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, which will display her trimmed nails at its museum in Orlando, Florida.

The record for the longest fingernails ever on a pair of female hands still belongs to Lee Redmond, who started to grow them in 1979. They reached a length of 28 feet, but Redmond lost them in an automobile accident in 2009, according to Guinness World Records.