17 police officers who arrested Kilifi DG Saburi Gideon quarantined

Seventeen police officers who arrested Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi have been placed under quarantine.

Among the 17 are the deputy OCS and a base commander who were called in to arrest the Deputy Governor after he refused to self-quarantine.

The trail led to the identification of the 17 after one senior officer complained of difficulty in breathing.

Saburi and his driver are among 16 people in Kenya who have tested positive to Coronavirus. The two were taken to Mbagathi hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Jetted back into the country

The numbers in Kilifi might go up after Saburi, who is now facing arrest, jetted back into the country on March 6, from Berlin and interacted with people including county officials on March 8 in Rabai, Kilifi County to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Saburi is said to have attended a funeral service and interacted with Rabai MP William Kamoti who is in isolation after he presented himself to the Coast General Hospital for testing.

Another coast legislator is said to be at Coast General hospital after checking in with Kamoti.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi is among county staff who are under the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine following their interaction with Saburi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while addressing the nation on Monday, March 23, said that severe action would be taken against Kenyans who violate rules put in place by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, individuals who will be found guilty of infecting others with Covid-19 will pay a fine of Sh30,000, or serve a 3-year prison sentence, or both.