13 killed after bus collides with truck

At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured when an Eldoret Express bus collided with a truck at Pala, about 3km from Awasi trading centre in Kisumu County.

The crash occurred at about 11:30pm on Thursday night, according to witnesses.

Confirming the accident, Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu said they had counted at least 13 bodies by 2:30am Friday.

“The bus was travelling from Kisumu towards Kericho on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway when the driver tried to overtake a cane tractor and was involved in a head-on-collision with the trailer,” said Mr Maweu.

Nyanza regional police boss Vincent Makokha said of the 13 people who died, 12 were in the bus including a child. The other was the truck driver.

“The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital while survivors are also undergoing treatment at the facility,” Mr Makokha said.