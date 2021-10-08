Famed Swahili broadcaster passes on

Veteran Swahili broadcaster Badi Muhsin has breathed his last.

He passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, aged 67 after a short illness.

Muhsin made his name for his broadcasting skills, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

His demise comes a year after he underwent a minor medical procedure.

He will be remembered for reading the prime-time news on KBC for more than two decades before retiring in the mid-2000s, before making a comeback last year.

He was presented with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award in 2011 by retired President Mwai Kibaki, for his long service in the media industry.