‘Fake’ doctors charged with administering Covid-19 jabs

Wallace Mugendi and Kenneth Mukundi, appearing before a magistrate court in Milimani. They are accused of admnistering fake Johnson &Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to unsuspecting client at Kasarani. photo Dennis Onsongo.

Two ‘fake’ doctors have been charged with administering a substance they claimed was a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The two, namely Wallace Mugendi Njiru and Kenneth Mukundi Njeru were arrested while administering the said substance to unsuspecting members of the public vaccine at a private Hospital within Roysambu in Nairobi.

For each patient they administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they are accused of receiving Sh3500.

State prosecutor Everlyne Onunga told the court the two had received over Sh200,000 in vaccine fees by the time they were nabbed.

They administered the vaccine between August 10-13, 2021 at Crane Hospital.

The fake doctors faced a total of 11 counts when they were arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Ms Martha Nanzushi.

They denied charges of impersonation, forgery of a Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) job Tag, forging a Medical Practitioners Licence, forging a practicing licence and obtaining money fraudulently.

Onunga did not oppose their release on bond, stating police have concluded investigations after holding the suspects for five days since last week.

The suspects were granted a bond of Sh500,000 with one surety.

They were also given an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.